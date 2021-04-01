Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Gogo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gogo by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 138,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 196,569 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

