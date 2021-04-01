Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of ECOM opened at $23.55 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $699.81 million, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

