Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of CLVS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $733.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.