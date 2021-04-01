Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 14,860 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

