Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 135,151 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,033,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $634,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $432.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

