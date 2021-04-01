Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 29,994 Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,605,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

