BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) by 166.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 7.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.