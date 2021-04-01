BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 13,647.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

SY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. So-Young International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 246.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

