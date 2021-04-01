BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,155 Shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.45% of Zovio worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zovio by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Zovio in the third quarter valued at $1,315,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zovio by 9.4% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zovio alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZVO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

ZVO opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Zovio Inc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $132.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.