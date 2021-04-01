BlackRock Inc. Buys 23,373 Shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.36% of SWK worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SWK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SWK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. SWK Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

