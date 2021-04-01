BlackRock Inc. Acquires 29,377 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bogota Financial were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

Bogota Financial Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.