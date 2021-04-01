BlackRock Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.33% of Atento worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of Atento stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $314.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. Atento S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Analysts predict that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.