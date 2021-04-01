Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEPA opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

