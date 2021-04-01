Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $86.00 price target on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.36.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,165,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after buying an additional 395,500 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

