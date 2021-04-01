Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

PRFT opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $63.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Perficient by 90.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $2,221,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Perficient by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Perficient by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

