Piper Sandler Lowers Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $134.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock valued at $151,129,294.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.