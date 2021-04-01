Morgan Stanley Boosts Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $24.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -114.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

