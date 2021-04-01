UBS Group Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Neutral

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.
NYSE:BHP opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
