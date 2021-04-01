UBS Group Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Neutral

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,734,000 after purchasing an additional 141,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,007,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BHP Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.