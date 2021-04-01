East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.50. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 469,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

