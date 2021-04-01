Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of EBMT opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

