Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BROG opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Brooge Energy has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of -0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Brooge Energy worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooge Energy (BROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.