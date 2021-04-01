Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNXC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cross Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $149.72 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Concentrix will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $200,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at $525,793.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,133.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,180 shares of company stock worth $1,096,494.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

