Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $39.01. 385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 391,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GVA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,759,000 after acquiring an additional 196,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Granite Construction by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $14,610,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

