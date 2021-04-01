The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $132.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.80.

Shares of XLRN opened at $135.61 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.55.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $406,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,255.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,594 shares of company stock worth $2,428,537 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

