Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of VLDR opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,978,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

