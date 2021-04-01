PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFSW. TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $136.67 million, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Research analysts forecast that PFSweb will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PFSweb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PFSweb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

