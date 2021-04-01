Wells Fargo & Company Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $200.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.54.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $177.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average is $148.44. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $179.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

