Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,006,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 36,598,840 shares.The stock last traded at $1.87 and had previously closed at $2.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNUS. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 4,445.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.