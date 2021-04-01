Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,006,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 36,598,840 shares.The stock last traded at $1.87 and had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNUS. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 4,445.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.