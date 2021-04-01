Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Gap Down to $74.11

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.11, but opened at $71.65. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $71.91, with a volume of 493 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBTX. Truist upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

