Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. The business had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

