HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Update

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the February 28th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. State Street Corp bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

HHR opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

