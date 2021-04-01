Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Rises By 88.5%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MFD opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

