Berenberg Bank Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.37 ($58.09).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €46.72 ($54.96) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.13. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

