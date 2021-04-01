Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $239.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $239.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $201.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.80 and its 200-day moving average is $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

