Credit Suisse Group Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $67.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on L Brands from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $61.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

