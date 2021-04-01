Micron Technology’s (MU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.30.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $88.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.