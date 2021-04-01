$12.48 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post sales of $12.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.70 million and the lowest is $11.90 million. Zogenix reported sales of $1.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 898.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $91.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $231.20 million, with estimates ranging from $193.40 million to $303.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Zogenix by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Zogenix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

