Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up to $3.41

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.50. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 27,536 shares changing hands.

NAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $478.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

