Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INO. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

INO opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $13,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

