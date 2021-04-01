Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

FRBK stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $221.93 million, a PE ratio of -125.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 618,381 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,307,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 157,156 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

