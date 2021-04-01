Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of CS opened at $10.60 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

