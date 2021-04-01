TheStreet Upgrades United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. United Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

