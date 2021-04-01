EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EDRVF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of EDRVF opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.