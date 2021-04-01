Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANF. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

