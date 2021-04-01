Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) to Sector Perform

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FQVTF stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

