Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Iluka Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $27.20 on Monday. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

