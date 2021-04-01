Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Eargo Put Options (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 982 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,719% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

EAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Research analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

