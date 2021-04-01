Traders Buy Large Volume of Discovery Call Options (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 65,032 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 11,212 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie downgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

