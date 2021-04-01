InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InnovAge has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt purchased 9,350 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

