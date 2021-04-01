Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

